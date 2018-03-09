Maxine Thevenot Organ Concert at Emmanuel Church March 16

by

Organist Maxine Thévenot will be having an organ concert on Friday, March 16, 2018 at Emmanuel Church, Chestertown, 7:30 p.m.

Acclaimed for her “solid musicianship … technical security and poise” by The American Organist, Maxine Thévenot is among the foremost artists of her generation, hailed across North America and Europe for her skillful, musical playing and inventive programming.

Dr. Thévenot has been a featured performer and lecturer at national and regional conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the Royal Canadian College of Organists. Winner of the 2000 Canada Bach National Organ Competition, Maxine has also broadcast for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, National Public Radio and Pipedreams.

Ms. Thévenot’s recital career has taken her to many major European venues and to venues across North America including Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.; and St. Thomas Fifth Avenue, New York. She recently performed the 50th anniversary concert on the Walter Sr. Holtkamp organ at the University of New Mexico’s Keller Hall. She served as a traveling clinician for the Royal Canadian College of Organists and in June 2017 was a featured performer at the Dallas AGO Regional Convention.

Dr. Thévenot currently serves as Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John, Albuquerque where she oversees a program consisting of 4 choirs and an extensive community outreach ministry-Friends of Cathedral Music, now in its 24th season. Under her direction, the Cathedral Choir and Choristers has sung residencies at Washington National Cathedral (2016); week-long residencies at both Winchester Cathedral and Westminster Abbey (2014) having previously sung under her direction in 2010 at Southwark Cathedral, St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, and York Minster.

Maxine Thévenot is Founding and Artistic Director of Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico, the state’s first professional, resident vocal ensemble; a faculty member at the University of New Mexico, where she directs the state’s only collegiate all-women’s choir, Las Cantantes. A member of the duo, Air & Hammers, she concertizes with her husband, acclaimed English baritone Edmund Connolly, specializing in programs which combine song repertoire from the 19th and 20th centuries with new works by living composers.

A native of Saskatchewan, Canada, Canon Dr. Thévenot received her Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from the University of Saskatchewan (with Distinction), and her Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees from Manhattan School of Music. At Manhattan School she was twice-awarded the Bronson Ragan Award for “Most Outstanding Organist”. Maxine is an Associate of the Royal

Canadian College of Organists and the Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto, and was made an Honorary Fellow of the National College of Music, London, UK in 2006 for her “services to music.”

Tickets $20 at the door ($5 for students). For more Info call Emmanuel Church, 101 N. Cross St. Tel: 410-778-3477