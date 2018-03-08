United Way Annual Meeting Set for April 3

by

Elizabeth Everett, Executive Director, announced that the annual meeting of the United Way of Kent County will be held on Tuesday, April 3 at 8:00 am at Heron Point in Chestertown. At the meeting, Volunteers of the Year for each of its 24 Member Agencies will be honored. Additionally, the agenda includes recognition of United Way’s Business Partner of the Year and elections of officers for the coming year. The meeting is open to the public, and a breakfast buffet will be available for a price. Please call United Way of Kent County at 410-778-3195 for a reservation.