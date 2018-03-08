Support Adkins Arboretum’s Goat Herd at the Arbor Day Run

by

Dust off your running shoes and start training to hustle for the herd! Runners, walkers, families and nature enthusiasts are invited to Adkins Arboretum’s 13th annual Arbor Day Run on Sat., April 7. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s goat herd, used for targeted grazing of invasive species.

Featuring 5K and 10K races, a free One-Mile Fun Run/Walk and a free Healthy Kids’ 100-yard Dash, the Arbor Day Run is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy an early-spring morning in nature. Participants will pass the Arboretum’s goat herd on the cross-country course plotted along a network of scenic, easily navigable trails.

Check-in and day-of registration begin at 8 a.m. The Healthy Kids’ Dash begins at 8:50 a.m., followed by the 10K Run at 9 a.m., the 5K Run at 9:05 a.m. and the One-Mile Fun Run/Walk at 9:10 a.m.

Awards will be presented to the overall male/female master winners and to the top two male/female winners in categories 15 and under through 70 and older in 10-year age groups. Bluepoint Race Management will provide chip timing for the 5K and 10K races. Post-race festivities include refreshments, an awards ceremony with one-of-a-kind tree ring medals and a native tree raffle

Registration is underway, with a discount and an Arbor Day Run T-shirt for those who register for the 5K and 10K by March 25. Fun Run and Healthy Kids’ Dash participants may order T-shirts for $10 each. For fee information or to register, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410.634.2847, ext. 0. The Arbor Day Run is generously sponsored by Bay Imprint of Easton.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information about programs, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.