Retreat Day Planned for Care Givers

The Retreat House at Hillsboro will host a half-day retreat, “Heart Strength for Care Givers,” on Friday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The retreat will include spiritual resiliency practices designed to help care givers, such as chaplains, medical staff, or family members who are dedicated to support those with disease, disabilities, and addictions. The Rev. Lisa Senuta will lead the program.

“For the caregiver, the daily demands can feel like an endless drain,” said Senuta, “but there is an inner spiritual capacity that can be used to meet those demands with clarity and compassion. This retreat will offer time and space to develop a strength of heart for this special group of people.”Senuta is an Episcopal priest and Rector, trained to teach contemplative and meditation practices. She is currently the Rector at St. James the Less in Northfield, Illinois.

The “Heart Strength for the Care Giver” program will include breakfast and lunch. There is no charge to attend but a suggested donation of $40 per person will be gratefully accepted.The program is the last of the Lenten season offerings at the Retreat House and new workshops are being added.

Francie Thayer, Retreat House Director said, “We are glad to see the great number of people who are attending our retreats and workshops. The Retreat House is such a special place, available to anyone who seeks a richer spiritual life or just some peaceful time to themselves.”

Weekly offerings at the Retreat House include Centering Prayer sessions on Mondays at 5:45, Yoga classes at 7:00pm on Thursdays, as well as weekend AA meetings.

Located on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland, the Retreat House is open for group retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, and anyone who seeks a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 364-7042, info@retreathousehillsboro.org or visit us on Facebook.com/RetreatHouseAtHillsboro.