Explore the Potential of Life Coaching at Kent County Public Library

by

Are you struggling to understand what’s holding you back from achieving your goals? Are you facing a transition and need clarity to determine what steps to take? Do you feel there’s something missing from your life?

If your answer is “Yes!” this program is an opportunity to begin to find your way toward a happier, more fulfilling, curiosity-inspired way of living!

Certified Professional Life Coach Santa Barbaro Oldham presents a dynamic introduction to the life coaching process with interactive exercises that incorporate strategic questioning, active goal setting, and identifying your personal barriers. Learn how life coaching can help you live more joyfully, feel more satisfied, and understand yourself better.

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Wednesday, March 14

6pm

Kent County Public Library – Chestertown Branch

Santa Barbaro Oldham is the Principal of Assistance In Action and is a Certified Professional Life Coach and Reiki Master. She is a proud member of the Chester River Wellness Alliance.

As a life coach, Santa draws on 25 years experience as an operations director and management consultant in corporate America to help clients determine what they want to achieve personally or professionally. With her assistance, clients develop and explore a vision, set goals, identify and clear barriers, and complete action steps to achieve their goals.

