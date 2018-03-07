When Women Help Women Help Women

by

For thirteen years in a row now, something remarkable takes place at the Garfield Center for the Arts when dozens of women (and a few men) gather to sing and perform their hearts out to raise money for other women.

Organized by Carla Massoni starting in 2005 as a way to provide support of Dr. Maria Boria’s urgent health work with migrant women and their families on the Eastern Shore, the annual event has taken on a life of its own as some of the best professional artists in Kent County take to the stage to make it one of Chestertown’s most popular and successful fundraisers of the season.

The Spy sat down yesterday with the show’s producer and performer, Sue Matthews, and For All Seasons executive director and singer, Beth Anne Langrell, to talk about their decade-old relationship with Women Helping Women and the launch of the Boria Project to honor Dr. Boria’s life work at For All Seasons to provide much-needed workshops on sexual harassment/sexual assault for the Spanish speaking migrant communities working on farms and in chicken plants in the region.

With the long-lasting help of the musical director, Joe Holt, and is hosted by Jen Friedman. Performers this year are Kate Bennett, Sydney and Madeleine Berna and Tillie Killam (Dr. Boria’s granddaughters), Nevin Dawson, Elisabeth Engle, Barbara Ferris, Jen Friedman, Rebekah Hardy Hock, Joe Holt, Yvette Hynson, Diane Landskroener, Beth Anne Langrell, Jodie Littleton, Sue Matthews, Beth McDonald, Melissa McGlynn, Bob & Pam Ortiz, Barbara Parker, Caitlin Patton, John Schratwieser, Nina Sharp, Mary Simmons, Karen Somerville and Shannon Whitaker. We are excited to announce that the River Voices of the Chester River Chorale will also be performing at this year’s Women Helping Women! River Voices Members: Bill Barron, MG Brosius, Helen Clark, Doug Hamilton, Bonnie Keating, Mary McCoy, Jim Moseman, Andrea Neiman, Caitlin Patton, Steffi Ricketts and Tom Schreppler.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. Please go here for ticket information or by calling the Garfield Center at 410-810- 2060. Tickets $25. For more information about For All Seasons and the Boria Project please go here

The concert and the donations you provide are the sole source of funding for the programs Women Helping Women supports. If you are unable to join us for the show, please consider making a donation by check to:

KCAC/WHW 2018

203 High Street Chestertown, MD 21620