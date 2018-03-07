Upcoming Events of Democratic Club of Kent County

by

The Democratic Club of Kent County is pleased to announce that our speakers for the March 15 meeting will be Dr. Karen Couch, Superintendent of the Kent County Public Schools, and Patricia McGee, President of the Board of Education of Kent County. A representative of the Support Our Schools group has also been invited.

Come and learn more about what’s happening with the county’s schools, including the many new initiatives and positive outcomes that are emerging, as well as the challenges that our system is currently facing, and how school leaders are addressing them. Opportunities for the public to get more involved in supporting their schools will be discussed as well.

The public is invited to attend this meeting and learn more about our schools, and how we all can help. The meeting takes place on the evening of Thursday, March 15, at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club (7738 Quaker Neck Rd., Chestertown) – doors open at 5:30 pm for a meal and social time – main program starts at 7:00 pm.

For additional discussion and information about Kent County Schools from parents with KCPS children, drop by the Democratic Club of Kent County’s headquarters, 357 High St., this Saturday, March 10, 10-12 Noon. Members of Support Our Schools will be on hand to listen, discuss and inform.

For more information about SOS please check out their web site, www.kcpssos.com, and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/kentcountyschooldistrictparents/about/