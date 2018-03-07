Two Grief Support Groups to begin March 20

by

Compass Regional Hospice is offering two new grief support groups for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Both groups will meet every Tuesday, beginning on March 20 through May 8.

The grief support group in Caroline County will meet from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 S. 5th Avenue in Denton. Facilitated by Wayne Larrimore, MEd, grief counselor for Compass Regional Hospice.

The second grief support group will take place in Kent County and meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Kent County Public Library Chestertown Branch, 408 High Street in Chestertown. Facilitated by Ann OConnor, LCSW-C, grief counselor for Compass Regional Hospice.

Participation in support groups offered through Compass Regional Hospice’s Hope & Healing Center, offer companionship and understanding from others who are experiencing the similar challenges that living with grief brings.

Participants are asked to commit to attending all or most of the 8 sessions in order to benefit the most from the group. Each group session will revolve around topics such as normal grief, sharing memories, and adjusting to and finding meaning in your loss. Including specialized activities, teachings, and open discussions.

There is a $25 enrollment fee. No one is ever turned away based on inability to pay.

For more information and to register for the upcoming grief support group in Caroline County, contact Wayne Larrimore, MEd, grief counselor, 443-262-4108, wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org. For more information and to register for the upcoming grief support group in Kent County, contact Ann OConnor, LCSW-C, grief counselor, 443-262-4124, aoconnor@compassregionalhospice.org. To learn more about other grief support programs and services available through Compass Regional Hospice’s Hope & Healing Center, visit www.compassregionalhospice.org/hopeandhealing.

