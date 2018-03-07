The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble Performs a Free Concert on March 18

by

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble, conducted by Music Director Dr. Keith A. Wharton, will perform a free concert titled “To the Stars and Beyond” beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets, Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building.

“Starwatcher” by Ed Huckeby, “Winter Milky Way” by Yukiko Nishimura, and “Starscapes” by Brian Balmages convey the beauty of the night sky as seen from Earth. “Jupiter” and “Mars” from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst paint aural pictures of our solar companions. “Tribute to Space Pioneers” by Jose M. Rodriguez, “To the Stars” by Joshua V. Hinkel, and “Symphonic Suite from Star Trek” by Michael Giacchino, Alexander Courage and Gene Roddenberry celebrate past and future space travel.

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition or fee.

Rehearsals for the next concert, on May 20 will begin on Monday, March 19. They start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room in Gibson Center for the Arts.

For more information, call 410-778-2829, send a message to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or go to facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble. The ensemble is partially supported by a grant from the Kent County Arts Council.