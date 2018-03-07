State Roundtable for Education Adds Chestertown’s Aundra Anderson to Next Generation Scholars Team

by

State Roundtable for Education Adds Chestertown Resident to Next Generation Scholars Team

The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT), a non-profit coalition of the state’s leading employers that is dedicated to supporting excellence and accountability in education, has hired Chestertown resident Aundra Anderson to carry out Next Generation Scholars, an initiative established by the Maryland General Assembly (House Bill 1403), in Kent County Middle and High Schools.

“Kent County High School has been blessed with so many successes, and the addition of Aundra to our focused and determined team will help provide our students with the knowledge and opportunity to reach new heights,” said Nick Keckley, principal at Kent County High School. “Aundra brings tremendous energy to our school, and partnering with the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education will further enrich our students’ educational experience.”

Anderson has been working directly with school leadership and counselors to raise awareness about Next Generation Scholars and the qualifications students must meet in order to be eligible to receive the Howard P. Rawlings Maryland Guaranteed Access Grant, administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC). The Guaranteed Access Grant provides an award that will help cover the cost of full-time study at a Maryland college or university for low-income families.

In September 2017, the Maryland State Department of Education awarded $953,000 to MBRT, part of the state’s $4.7 million state grant program, to help enhance college and career awareness and college completion high school students with a demonstrated financial need in Allegany, Caroline and Wicomico Counties. In January 2018, MBRT received an additional grant of $368,000 to add Kent and Dorchester Counties to its roster.

Coordinating with guidance counselors, teachers and school leadership, Anderson meets one-on-one with students and also conducts classroom presentations for 7th, 8th and 9th graders to mentor them and assess their college and career aspirations. Some of those presentations feature guest speakers from the Maryland Scholars Speakers Bureau and STEM Specialists in the Classroom programs. She also holds parent and community events to ensure all those involved with students’ education are aware of the grant and understand how they can support their scholars to achieve success.

Prior to joining MBRT, Anderson worked at her alma mater Washington College as admissions counselor and later as director of admissions communications helping prospective students and families learn more about the college search and admissions process. Throughout her nine-year tenure, she managed the admissions communications plans; developed and implemented a strategy for regional recruitment in new markets; visited high schools across the country, attended college fairs as a Washington College representative; and conducted individual and small group interviews with prospective students.

She is also very active in her community. As a certified group fitness instructor, Anderson has been teaching classes around Chestertown since 2009 with the intention of leading and inspiring others to achieve their fitness and wellness goals. In addition, she served as coordinator of the Chestertown Tea Party Festival Street Party from 2014-2017 and secretary on the Colchester Farm CSA Board in Galena, Maryland 2014-2016.

“I believe everyone can be successful as long as they understand there are different ways of achieving their goals and not everyone’s path is the same,” said Anderson. “My role as a Next Generation Scholars coordinator is to work with people to help them realize their goals by finding their path forward. I’m excited to connect with students and families so they know they have options, whether that’s pursuing a college degree or jumping into a career that’s right for them.”

For more information about the Next Generation Scholars Program, visit www.mbrt.org/nextgen.