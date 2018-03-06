Women Helping Women Concert on March 14

by

The theme for 13th Annual Dr. Maria Boria Berna/Women Helping Women concert is SPOTLIGHT – Lighting the Way. The all-star performers who have joyfully entertained the community for the last twelve years invite the public to join us for this year’s celebration on Wednesday, March 14, at 7 pm at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre in Chestertown, MD.

The annual show is produced under the guidance of Sue Matthews with musical direction by Joe Holt and is hosted by Jen Friedman. As this event always sells out, you are encouraged to purchase tickets now by going online at www.garfieldcenter.org/whw or by calling the Garfield Center at 410-810- 2060.

The WHW concert was originally created to assist in funding a free medical clinic established by Chestertown’s own Dr. Maria Boria for migrant workers in Marydel, MD. After a lifetime dedicated to supporting those in need, Dr. Boria is approaching retirement. She will continue to provide services at the Marydel clinic for the next few months and hopes others in the medical community will step forward to serve the workers. It is Dr. Boria’s fervent wish that the WHW concerts continue. She finds inspiration in the gathering of performers each year at the Garfield Center and thanks our loyal audiences who join with us to support those in need in our communities.

We are pleased to SPOTLIGHT a new direction Women Helping Women will be pursuing. We have been welcomed to shelter under the 501c3 of the Kent County Arts Council. We are particularly pleased with this shift as it will allow donations to be tax deductible and because it highlights the contribution of the gifted artists who are responsible for the concert each year.

Since our first concert, Beth Anne Langrell has been an integral part of the Women Helping Women concerts as a performer. She also serves as the Executive Director, Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center at For All Seasons. Since 1986, For All Seasons, Inc. has provided mental health treatment and crisis services to men, women, children and families in the five counties of the Mid-Shore. Last year she facilitated a grant from WHW to address the opioid and heroin epidemic ravaging our communities. This year, Beth Anne brought to our attention a new program being launched by the organization that seems tailor made to continue Dr. Boria’s original mission.

This spring the Rape Crisis Center staff will expand its services to provide workshops on sexual harassment/sexual assault to the Spanish speaking migrant communities working on farms and in chicken plants in our five county region. The Rape Crisis Center staff will educate women about what constitutes sexual harassment, their rights, how to seek help with the agency and provide them with confidential 24/7 hotline numbers. The staff will also provide workshops for the employers to begin an open dialogue about the working conditions of the women they are employing. The donation from Women Helping Women will provide the agency the money needed to kick-start this new program.

The show is produced by Sue Matthews with musical direction by Joe Holt and is hosted by Jen Friedman. Performers are Kate Bennett, Sydney and Madeleine Berna and Tillie Killam (Dr. Boria’s granddaughters), Nevin Dawson, Elisabeth Engle, Barbara Ferris, Jen Friedman, Meredith Davies Hadaway, Rebekah Hardy Hock, Joe Holt, Yvette Hynson, Diane Landskroener, Beth Anne Langrell, Jodie Littleton, Sue Matthews, Beth McDonald, Melissa McGlynn, Bob & Pam Ortiz, Barbara Parker, Caitlin Patton, John Schratwieser, Nina Sharp, Mary Simmons, Karen Somerville and Shannon Whitaker. We are excited to announce that the River Voices of the Chester River Chorale will also be performing at this year’s Women Helping Women! River Voices Members: Bill Barron, MG Brosius, Helen Clark, Doug Hamilton, Bonnie Keating, Mary McCoy, Jim Moseman, Andrea Neiman, Caitlin Patton, Steffi Ricketts and Tom Schreppler.

The concert and the donations you provide are the sole source of funding for the programs Women Helping Women supports. If you are unable to join us for the show, please consider making a donation by check to:

Kent County Arts Council/WHW 2018

203 High Street Chestertown, MD 21620.