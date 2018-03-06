Profiles in Spirituality: A New Temple Rises for the Mid-Shore

by

There are many ways in which people can serve their church or synagogue. They can direct music programs, help with Sunday school, volunteer to assist those in need of food or shelter in the community, or sign on to take charge of flowers for weekly services.

But there is nothing comparable to the extraordinary feeling that comes with building a new scared place to serve the faithful. Whether it be a temple, a cathedral, or a small rural church, to be involved intimately in its design, its concept, its fundraising, and overall leadership is a typically once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. That certainly is the case with Rabbi Peter Hyman with the Temple B’nai Israel’s construction of an almost 10,000 square-foot temple just off the Easton Bypass.

But lucky for Rabbi Hyman, one of his most key partners in this endeavor has been around the block before. Arna Mickelson,

who currently is serving as the president of the Temple, had already been directly involved in another temple construction project in the Washington, D.C. area.

The Spy sat down with both Arna and Rabbi Hyman for a brief introduction to this valuable new addition to the Mid-Shore that should open its doors within the next few months.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Temple B’nai Israel please go here