Dr. Paula Shrewsbury to Speak at Horticulture Lecture March 9

On Friday, March 9, Dr. Paula Shrewsbury will give a talk about “The influence of Native and Exotic Plants on Insect Communities.” Dr. Shrewsbury will focus on how we can create sustainable managed environments. In addition to talking about the influence of native and non-native plants on insect communities, Dr. Shrewsbury will talk about invasive species such as emerald ash borer and the latest threat, the spotted lantern fly. Spotted Lantern Fly is a pretty, but very destructive insect which has become rampant in Southern Pennsylvania. Experts fear it will invade Maryland during the upcoming growing season

Dr. Paula Shrewsbury is an Associate Professor in Ornamental and Turf IPM in the Department of Entomology at the University of Maryland. Dr. Shrewsbury is an expert in Integrated Pest Management (IPM). IPM focuses on an environmentally sensitive approach to prevent insect pests and plant diseases. IPM programs try to manage pest damage with the least possible hazard to people, property and the environment. Therefore, IPM is a great practice for the home gardener. The idea is to monitor the landscape for any potential pests and determine when these pest may start to create a problem, i.e. a few stinkbugs won’t do a lot of damage, a few hundred will. The first course of action is to try to prevent the establishment of the pest by altering their habitat or disturbing their life cycle. The use of chemical is seen as a very last resort. And even then, IPM programs recommend using the least toxic chemicals.

The program will be held at 10:00am at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu

