The Wizard of Oz Comes to Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School presents the Wizard of Oz on March 15 and 16 in Centreville, MD. The students have been working throughout the winter months on all elements of the production from acting, to set design and painting, costuming, program design, lighting, sound, and choreography. WRUS Music Instructor and Theater Director, Marissa Muro, has been leading the students through the process along with the support of Kimberleigh Nichols, WRUS Spanish Instructor, and Assistant Theater Director. Visiting Artist, Will Hemsley has been guiding the set design crew along with the support of WRUS Art Instructor, James Martinez. Ms. Muro shares, “What a wonderful coordinated effort so far. We are all very excited to see the outcome in a couple weeks. This is a talented group of students and their hard work is paying off.”
The performances will be held Thursday, March 15 and Friday, March 16 at 7 pm at the Wye River Upper School campus, 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD 21617. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wyeriverupperschool.org or at the door. Ticket prices are $6 for children, $7 for seniors and $10 for adults. Parking is available both nights at the St. Paul’s Church (adjacent to the school), and Edward’s Pharmacy (102 Commerce St.). Overflow parking will also be available at the QAC Library (121 Commerce St.) for the March 16 performance.
Wye River Upper School is an independent high school for bright students with learning differences like ADHD or dyslexia. For more information, please contact 410.758.2922, www.wyeriverupperschool.org.
