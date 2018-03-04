The Chili Cook Off is Back at Crow Vineyard & Winery

by

Crow Vineyard & Winery has brought back the Chili Cook Off event to be held on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 12PM-4PM. The event will benefit The Humane Society of Kent County. For more information and to RSVP, please visit: CrowVineyardAndWinery.com/Events.

Come by Crow Vineyard & Winery to sample and vote for your favorite chili prepared by seven local chefs from Barbara’s on the Bay, Crow Vineyard & Winery, the Fish Whistle, Happy Chicken Bakery, Luisa’s, Molly’s Restaurant, The Pearl on Main and Smoke Rattle and Roll. Pair your chili tastings with a glass of Crow Wine available for purchase by the glass and bottle.

Poll tickets will be available to purchase on-site and voting will take place at each chili station. Tickets will be sold for 5 tickets for $5.00 or 10 tickets for $8.00, with all proceeds from ticket sales benefiting the Humane Society of Kent County.

Located in the rural heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Crow Vineyard & Winery is Kent County’s first winery. Family owned and operated, they embrace the heritage and traditions of Crow Farm and their wines embody the simple elegance of a working pastoral landscape. The family also runs a farmstay B&B and sells all-natural grass-fed beef. For more information visit crowvineyardandwinery.com or by email at crowfarmmd@gmail.com