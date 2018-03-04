The Chili Cook Off is Back at Crow Vineyard & Winery

Crow Vineyard & Winery has brought back the Chili Cook Off event to be held on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 12PM-4PM. The event will benefit The Humane Society of Kent County. For more information and to RSVP, please visit: CrowVineyardAndWinery.com/Events.
Come by Crow Vineyard & Winery to sample and vote for your favorite chili prepared by seven local chefs from Barbara’s on the Bay, Crow Vineyard & Winery, the Fish Whistle, Happy Chicken Bakery, Luisa’s, Molly’s Restaurant, The Pearl on Main and Smoke Rattle and Roll. Pair your chili tastings with a glass of Crow Wine available for purchase by the glass and bottle.
Poll tickets will be available to purchase on-site and voting will take place at each chili station. Tickets will be sold for 5 tickets for $5.00 or 10 tickets for $8.00, with all proceeds from ticket sales benefiting the Humane Society of Kent County.
Located in the rural heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Crow Vineyard & Winery is Kent County’s first winery. Family owned and operated, they embrace the heritage and traditions of Crow Farm and their wines embody the simple elegance of a working pastoral landscape. The family also runs a farmstay B&B and sells all-natural grass-fed beef. For more information visit crowvineyardandwinery.com or by email at crowfarmmd@gmail.com
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.