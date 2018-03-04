Prevent Gun Violence Educational Program

by

The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River will be hosting an educational forum featuring guest speaker Liz Banach, Executive Director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence. We will also hear from its local affiliate, Kent County Citizens to Prevent Gun Violence.

The forum will be held on Sunday, March 11, 11:30 a.m. at the church, 914 Gateway Drive, Chestertown, MD. All are welcomed who are interested in understanding more about the issues surrounding gun violence and what we can do in our community to support prevention efforts.

Local contact: Lynn Dolinger, 410-778-0295, lynn.thirdwish@gmail.com