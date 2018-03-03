Mid-Shore Arts: Cid Collins Walker

by

One of the safest things to say about Cid Collins Walker is the remarkable scope of work in her professional life fitting so well with her passion for the visual arts and film. From her early work at the Whitney Museum, then CBS, and eventually with her tenure at Voice of America, Cid has done a remarkable job infusing these two worlds with her ongoing life as a filmmaker, designer, and artist.

This passion for art continues as she and her husband, journalist Richard Walker, decided to relocate to Oxford a few years ago as she continues with her volunteer support of the Chesapeake Film Festival, teaching art and film classes in both Easton and Chestertown, while at the same time pursuing her new series of artwork from her studio behind the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department building.

The Spy caught up with Sid for a brief chat about her art and photography as she enters into a mature phase of her creativity.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Cid Collins Walker please go here