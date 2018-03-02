WC Launches Piano Festival, Invites Students to Apply

by

Washington College this spring is holding its first Piano Festival, an event in which participants of all ages can further develop their talents through workshops, performances, lessons, and competitions. The Piano Festival is set for April 21, although the Department of Music is seeking participants to apply by March 1. The event is geared toward high school and college students.

The featured guest artist, Lydia Artymiw, Distinguished McKnight Professor of Piano at the University of Minnesota, will teach a master class and present a concert at 7:30p.m. in Decker Theatre in the Gibson Center for the Arts as part of the Washington College Premier Artists Series. For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, see the Washington College Concert Series at https://www.washcoll.edu/about/campus/gibson-center-for-the-arts/concert-series/.

The Washington College Piano Festival is an immersive educational experience, geared to advancing participants’ skills and talents while also having a lot of fun and meeting other pianists. The festival kicks off with a piano competition in Hotchkiss Recital Hall in which students perform a single piano piece for a panel of Washington College faculty judges. Up to $500 in cash prizes will be awarded to winners, and they will also be featured in the festival’s student concert later that day.

Other events include an informational workshop providing an overview of Washington College’s Department of Music and a Q&A about practice techniques and possible careers in music. Students will have the opportunity to meet and have piano lessons with Washington College’s piano faculty, Matthew Brower and Woobin Park.

Students’ families are welcome to stay during the event and to observe.

To apply, students must submit a completed application, found on the Washington College Music Department Events webpage https://www.washcoll.edu/live/events/19705-washington-college-piano-festival, along with a recording of a single piece and a $25 application fee by the March1 deadline. Applicants will be notified by March 15 if they have been accepted and will not have to pay an additional fee to participate in the festival.

For more information, call 410-778-7839 or email concertseries@washcoll.edu.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.