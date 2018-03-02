“Advice for Aging Drivers” Talk on March 8

by

Homeports presents “Advice for Aging Drivers.” The talk will be on March 8, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Chestertown Town Hall, 2nd Floor, 118 N. Cross Street.

Join our guest speaker, Michael Sabol, Outreach Manager for the Maryland Highway Safety Office of the Motor Vehicle Administration.

Michael will discuss safe driving tips, how health and medications impact driving, how to know if someone is safe to drive, transitioning from driving and transportation options.

The talk is free. Please make a reservation by contacting Karen Wright at 443-480-0940 or email at Karen@homeports.org.