WC-ALL March Learn at Lunch with Jamie Kirkpatrick

Local author and photographer Jamie Kirkpatrick will be the speaker at WC-ALL’s Learn at Lunch on March 21. After two fulfilling careers in international programs and secondary school administration, Kirkpatrick has launched a third career as a writer and photographer. In his presentation, titled “Third Time is the Charm”, he will touch on his experiences in his first two careers, but will focus on his current work as a writer.

Jamie Kirkpatrick’s articles and photographs have appeared in the Washington Post, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Baltimore Sun, and Philadelphia Inquirer. Recent articles have appeared in The Washington College Alumni Magazine and American Cowboy Magazine. His first book of photography, A Place to Stand, was published in 2015. His second book, Musing Right Along, was published in 2017, and a sequel titled I’ll Be right Back will be released this spring. Kirkpatrick currently writes and illustrates a weekly column called “Musings” for The Chestertown Spy, and his presentation will include readings from the column. Other examples of his featured writing and photography can be viewed on his website, www.musingjamie.com

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Kirkpatrick graduated from The Choate School and Wesleyan University in CT. He served for six years in the Peace Corps before obtaining a Master of Arts Degree in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University. He was Director of International Programs at the Special Olympics from 1984-1989 and served as Director of College Counseling at the Landon School in Bethesda, MD from 1993-2015. In 2008, he spent four months on a Teaching Fellowship at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland. Kirkpatrick and his wife, Kat Conley, make their homes on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay, in Bethesda and Chestertown.

A buffet luncheon will begin at 12 noon in Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall at Washington College with the presentation and a question and answer period following. The cost is $20. for WC-ALL members and $25. for others. Please send a check to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620 by Thursday, March 15, and include name, phone, and email. Shuttle service will run from the Washington College North Student Parking Lot with access from Rt. 291. The last shuttle leaves at 11:55 am. For more information, call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7223.