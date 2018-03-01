UM SRH Announces Free Events for National Nutrition Month

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health dietitians and diabetes educators have planned a series of events for National Nutrition Month® which is observed annually in March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This year’s campaign, “Go Further with Food,” focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices as well as developing sound eating and physical activity habits, and also offers strategies to cut back on food waste.

“We are excited to help people in our region learn more about how to avoid health problems and maximize their quality of life through proper diet and nutrition,” says Katie Ewers, registered dietitian and nutrition associate manager for UM Shore Regional Health. “Simple changes in the way you shop for food and prepare meals and snacks can significantly reduce your risk – and your family’s risk — for chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The events we’re offering are designed to share nutrition information and dietary strategies that people of any age can employ to maintain their best health.”

“Food Shopping for Health” is a free, guided grocery store tour that teaches how to shop and plan meals for optimal health. Three tours are scheduled, as follows:

In Easton on Tuesday, March 13, 1:30 p.m., Giant Foods, 8223 Elliott Rd. RSVP: 410-822-1000, ext. 5188. Tour led by Karen Hollis, registered dietitian and diabetes educator, UM Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology

In Chestertown on Wednesday, March 21, 1 p.m., at Redner’s Market, 17 Washington Avenue. RSVP: 410-778-7668, ext. 2295. Tour led by Mary King, registered dietitian, UM SMC at Chestertown

In Cambridge on Wednesday, March 21, 1 p.m., Walmart, 2775 Dorchester Square. RSVP: 410-822-1000, ext. 5351. Tour led by Katie Ewers, nutrition associate manager, Food and Nutrition Services, UM Shore Regional Health

In addition, the month-long observance will feature free nutrition education seminars in Cambridge and Chestertown, as follows:

Friday, March 23, 10 am-12 pm, “Learn about Diabetes and Nutrition,” presented by BK Eshete and Karen Hollis, diabetes educators, UM Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology, at the Food Pantry at Delmarva Community Services, 1000 Goodwill Avenue, Cambridge. Pre-registration required, call Brenda Fields, 410-901-2991, ext. 18.

Wednesday, March 28, 2 p.m. “The ‘Mind Diet’ and Healthy Weight Loss,” presented by Mary King, registered dietitian, in the Conference Center, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 410-778-7668, ext. 2295.

