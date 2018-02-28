WC’s Next Edible Education Talk is Set for March 7

by

Washington College’s Center for Environment & Society continues its new Edible Education series with a public lecture, In Pursuit of a Better Food System: Lessons from the Berea College Farm, by Sean Clarkon Wednesday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. This event, in Hynson Lounge, is free and open to the public.

Sean Clark is the Farm Director and Professor of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Berea College in Kentucky. Berea College maintains the oldest continuously operating educational student farm in the United States, producing vegetables, fruits, grains, hay, pork, beef, chicken, turkey, and more for the campus and local community. Recent initiatives aimed at improving the farm’s sustainability have yielded benefits as well as insights into often-unseen trade-offs between our values, decisions, and actions. Clark will explore the lessons learned at operating a student educational farm and how we can apply such lessons in the pursuit for a better food system.

