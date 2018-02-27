Spy House of the Week: Turners Creek Head Turner

by

This house caught my eye both for its serene wooded setting on Turners Creek and for its appeal from the street. The house is sited at the top of a slight knoll and surrounded by colorful plantings. Symmetrical wings at each end of the house have hipped roofs connected by a front porch in the center portion of the house. A wide dormer above the front porch contains two windows that align with the windows below. The front door opens to an “L” shaped stair with a round decorative window at the landing and a picture gallery along the stair.

The house opens up at the waterside with a wall of windows from the three season sunroom and the great room and there is also a deck off the great room. The kitchen, dining room and great room flow from one to the other and both the dining room and great room have doors to the three season room. The dramatic great room is open to the second floor and has exposed collar beams below the pitched ceiling for architectural interest. I liked how the dining room was separated from the great room with a soffit to display the owners’ collection of decorative china. The large ”U” shaped kitchen with a butcher block island is ready for the next cook with its cream colored cabinets and darker countertops. Opposite the “U” is the refrigerator and pantry. An additional cabinet area with a bar sink and microwave is perfect for entertaining.

There are two bedrooms and two baths on the main floor and a “game room” with an additional three bedrooms and one bath on the second floor. This house would be a great gathering spot for family and friends either as a weekend getaway or full-time home.



For more information about this property, contact Pat Kern with Gunther McClary Real Estate at 410-275-2118 (o), 443-480-0299 (c) or cdkplk@gmail.com-, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.