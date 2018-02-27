Movie Night at The Garfield Presents: CHARADE

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts will be pulling out the popcorn on Friday, March 9th for a FREE screening of the film, Charade at 7pm. This will be the third in a series of films to be shown at the theatre in 2018.

Since the September installation of the Garfield’s new projector screen, the theatre hopes to fill part of the void left by the closing of the Chester 5 Theatres. The new screen, which largely fills the space underneath the Garfield’s proscenium arch, enables the theatre to transform (for an evening) back into the New Lyceum Theatre, showing films just as it did in the late 1920s. The concession stand will be selling popcorn for the evening, as well as the usual theatre bar fare.

Romance and suspense ensue in Paris as a woman is pursued by several men who want a fortune her murdered husband had stolen. Whom can she trust?

The 1963 film stars Cary Grant as Peter Joshua, Audrey Hepburn as Regina Lampert and features Walter Matthau as Hamilton Bartholomew. Scoring 92% on the trusted online review site Rotten Tomatoes, Charade entered the public domain immediately upon it’s release, as Universal Pictures mistakenly published the movie with an invalid copyright notice.

For more information about this screening of Charade, the Movie Night at the Garfield series, or any other upcoming theatre events, please visit garfieldcenter.org, or call the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.