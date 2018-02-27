Monika Mraz Appointed Director of Development at For All Seasons

by

For All Seasons has announced the appointment of Monika Mraz as its first Director of Development. Mraz comes from UNICEF USA in New York, NY, where she worked 10 years, including in her most recent position as Vice President of Global Cause Partnerships. Prior to that, Mraz worked for Conservation International in Washington, DC and Wildlife Conservation Society in New York, NY. She completed a Masters of Business Administration from University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh, UK and attended the ESSEC Business School in Paris, France. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration, International Business from The George Washington University in Washington, DC.

Mraz, who lives in Oxford with her family, comments, “I was inspired by the mission of For All Seasons. As a behavioral health nonprofit, the organization cares about delivering mental health services to the community, without regard to a person’s ability to pay. Mental health is an important component in all of our lives and a cornerstone to everything we do.”

She adds, “I am very excited to be working with the organization at this time as we work to tackle the organization’s wait list. It is an ideal time to familiarize the community better with the range of services we provide and how to access them.”

Beth Anne Langrell, Executive Director of For All Seasons, comments, “Monika brings a fresh new outlook, as well as vast experience in developing relationships with friends and donors in the community. As our first Director of Development, she will be an asset to the organization as we seek to grow support for the organization and to grow our Endowment.”

To talk with Monika, call 410-822-1018 or email her at mmraz@forallseasonsinc.org.