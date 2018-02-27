Garden Notes: 9th Horticulture Lecture Series Starts March 2

by

The Kent County Extension Office and the Kent County Public Library are pleased to announce the start of the 19th annual Horticulture Lecture Series. The series is meant for anyone who likes to garden, both amateurs and professionals alike. The talks will focus on a wide array of gardening related topics. The purpose of the talks is to show the audience how to create beauty in your landscape while keeping the health of the environment and the Chesapeake Bay in mind.

The schedule is as follows:

March 2: “Natural Lands Project: Balancing Natural Lands on Working Farms (or how grassland restoration leads to the return of the Northern Bobwhite)”, Dan Small, Field Ecologist, Washington College

March 9: “Influence of Native and Exotic Plants on Insect Communities”, Paula Shrewsbury, Professor of Entomology, Univ. of Maryland

March 16: “Destination Pollination: Designing Habitats for Pollinators”, Kerry Wixted, Outreach Specialist, Department of Natural Resources

March 23: “Garden Smart, Garden Easy – Making Gardening Accessible and Enjoyable for All”, Tracy Wootten, Horticulture Extension Agent, University of Delaware. Ms. Wootten will bring tips and tools which will show how to garden without ruining our bodies.

The programs will be held at the Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. All sessions run from 10 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. This event is free of charge. For more information, please contact Sabine Harvey, 410-778-1661 or sharvey1@umd.edu