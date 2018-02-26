Mid-Shore Commerce: The Art of Becoming One with Qlarant’s Ron Forsythe

by

Unbeknownst to many on the Mid-Shore, there will be a remarkable corporate transition taking place this week. Within a rather undistinguished office building located next to Target and Harris Teeter on Marlboro Street, a consolidation of three major businesses into one will officially commence with the potential to fundamentally change the Eastern Shore’s corporate profile for years to come.

We are talking about Quality Health Strategies, with its national reputation of reducing medical fraud, merging with its siblings, the Delmarva Foundation, with leadership and consulting services to make healthcare effective and safe, and their philanthropic arm, the Quality Healthcare Foundation, a significant contributor to Eastern Shore health needs, into one national corporation named Qlarant with over 400 employees.

The art of merging three highly successful organizations into one is a difficult task for any leader, but, as we learn from our recent Spy interview with Ron Forsythe, the former CEO of QHS, and now CEO of Qlarant, the opportunity from this kind of merger far outweighed the disadvantages as Ron and his board came to realize that their collective tools for health management and accountability could be applied to a host of other fields, from higher education to banking.

Born on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, raised in Salisbury, armed with a doctorate in chemical engineering, and a history of success at UMES before joining QHS four years ago, Ron seemed like the ideal person to oversee this delicate project and sparked our interest in interviewing him about this major milestone.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the new Qlarant please go here