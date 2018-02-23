Bishop Charles Tilghman to Give Sermon at UU Church

by

On Sunday, Feb 25, at 10 a.m., Bishop Charles Tilghman give a sermon entitled “How Can You Hate Me When You Don’t Even Know Who I Am?” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Bishop Tilghman will draw parallels between the story of the Samaritan Woman in the Bible, and Daryl Davis, the famous black Jazz musician who befriended KKK members in southern bars, ultimately resulting in their denouncing their KKK memberships and mailing him their robes and hoods.

The Tilghman Musicians will provide special music for this service.

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

For more information cal 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.