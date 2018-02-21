Horizons Receives $5,000 Donation from Emmanuel Church HOLIDAY Bazaar

by

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and enrichment program for promising students with limited economic means—was selected as a $5,000 beneficiary of The Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Chestertown’s annual HOLIDAY Bazaar. According to the HOLIDAY Bazaar of Emanuel Church Committee, “Horizons is a great fit for our outreach mission. Horizons does such great work with children, we were delighted to choose it for funding in 2018.” This generous donation will help Horizons continue its mission of providing summer academic and enrichment programs that reduce summer slide and prepare students to achieve academic success—in school and in life.

“On behalf of Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, our Board of Directors, and the families and students we serve, I’d like to thank the HOLIDAY Bazaar Emmanuel Church Committee for their generous donation,” said Executive Director, Bob Parks. “Over the summer, children with limited economic means tread water at best or even fall behind. Known as the ‘Summer Slide,’ it is often a predictor of truancy, high school drop-out rates, eventual unemployment—and worse. This donation enables us to help students return to school in the Fall armed with confidence and preparedness to achieve academic success.”

About Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s

Since 1995, the Horizons summer learning program has served hundreds of Kent and Queen Anne’s County children at or below the poverty level, as part of a national initiative to reduce the summer slide. The six-week program headquartered at The Gunston School, Kent School, and Washington College, serves 180 promising local students from Pre-K through eighth grade.

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is one of 51 affiliates of the Horizons National summer learning program that focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students improve academically, learn to swim, and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, and good health.