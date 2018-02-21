Author Lauren Silberman at the History Happy Hour Lecture

by

Please join us at the Bordley History Center as we celebrate Women’s History Month by hosting author Lauren Silberman. Ms. Silberman is the deputy director for Historic London Town and Gardens. She is the author of Wild Women of Maryland, Wicked Baltimore, and The Jewish Community of Baltimore.

Lauren’s talk will center on her completed research for Wild Women of Maryland. This award winning book delves deeper into the lives of the daring women of Maryland who made their mark on history as spies, would-be queens and fiery suffragettes. Sarah Wilson escaped indentured servitude in Frederick by impersonating the queen’s sister. In Cumberland, Sallie Pollock smuggled letters for top Confederate officials. Baltimore journalist Marguerite Harrison snuck into Russia to report conditions there after World War I. From famous figures like Harriet Tubman to unsung heroines like “Lady Law” Violet Hill Whyte, author Lauren Silberman will introduce Kent County to Maryland’s most tenacious and adventurous women.

We hope to see you there! For more information call the Historical Society of Kent County 410-778-3499 or visit our Facebook page.

Bordley History Center, 301 High Street, Friday, March 2nd at 4 PM

Please arrive early to ensure a seat!