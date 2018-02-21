A Good Recovery Sign: Lundberg is Hiring

by

Lundberg Builders, Inc., the leading full-service custom design and build firm serving Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore of Maryland has announced they are seeking site supervisors, carpenters and carpenters’ helpers to support the company’s growth a midst residential construction trade labor pool shortages.

The great economic downturn in 2007 hit the housing industry the hardest. As a result, many of the skilled construction tradesman who suffered catastrophic economic losses and bankruptcies left the building industry never to return. It was a loss that despite today’s housing industry rebound is still felt among homebuilders who rely on skilled tradespeople to support their growth.

Reuters reports a rise in new homes being built with a 13.7% surge in housing starts the highest level since October 2016 and the second-best reading in 10 years. Despite the leading economic indicators continuing to report rising and robust housing market numbers, the lack of skilled workers in the construction trades continues. In fact, the trend has only worsened year-over-year with builders recording serious shortages in the labor pool from a low of 21% in 2012, to a rate of 56% in 2016, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Founder and President, Brad Lundberg who has led Lundberg Builders to survive and thrive for over 40 years (even during the housing crisis)​ says the time has come to build the next generation of skilled craftsman to rebuild the residential construction labor pool. To address this shortfall, Lundberg Builders is providing an unprecedented opportunity for interested and motivated job seekers to learn a trade alongside its highly trained staff of industry professionals.

“With the current state of the economy strong and unemployment down, we need to begin the good work in our community and in our industry to identify, hire and train residential construction tradespeople. As such, we are launching a proactive and progressive response to the skilled labor shortfall with an announcement of jobs we are offering to support our growth. We are looking for motivated people to fill Site Supervisor, Carpenter and Carpenters’ Helper positions who want an opportunity to learn that will provide them with a lifelong highly-skilled vocational trade and economic empowerment.”

Employees typically work within a one-hour radius of our office on Kent Island. All applicants for Site Supervisor, Carpenter and Helper positions must have reliable transportation.

Interested parties can download an employment application here