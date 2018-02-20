Spy House of the Week: Clark Road Contemporary

by

As an architect, I always enjoy writing about a stellar design solution and the owners of this house achieved this by collaborating with a dream team of the architect John Milnes Baker and builder Alton Darling. After a drive through the woods, you arrive at the contemporary styled house surrounded by over seven acres of wooded privacy with views of Mill Pond. The front porch “hyphen” connects two pavilions with hipped roofs for a very pleasant massing. One pavilion is the garage and greenhouse and the other pavilion is the house. Bay window projections and decks on both the main level and the second floor offer views of the serene landscape.

The finished basement has a wine cellar, rooms for sewing or crafts and an art studio. The main floor contains the main living areas and kitchen with the bedrooms on the second floor. The corner sitting room on the main floor with its French doors leading to the deck and the wide bay window felt like a sunroom. I thought this would be my favorite room but the screened porch off the dining room was hard to resist. I also loved the second floor TV room with its fireplace and the bay projection that contained a worktable (if one could work and ignore the view of the woods and water)! The master bedroom in one corner of the second floor had windows on two sides, a fireplace with TV above and a deck for a restful retreat.

There were so many other details that made this house special-the mix of materials with the brick fireplace surrounds, warm woods of the kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors and trimwork, the wall accent colors of warm gold, the three fireplaces and the built-in “mini library” at the stair landing and the wonderfully eclectic decorating that gave this house such personality.

