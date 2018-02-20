Kent County Nonprofit Leadership Workshop Well Received

by

Forty-one executive directors and board members participated in the second of a series of leadership workshops held at the Chestertown Town Hall on February 15. The breakfast workshop which included executive staff and board members focused on motivating others, a topic requested by participants after their first roundtable meeting in November. Nonprofit leaders in attendance learned to identify ten levers of motivation to get the highest performance from individuals and teams.

Sponsored by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and funded by Leslie and Andy Price, the Kent County Nonprofit Leadership Roundtable was created to provide support for nonprofit leaders who are looking for deeper insight into how healthy organizations function and how collaboration and planning can help resolve critical issues. Rob Levit, experienced development consultant, was hired to lead the leadership roundtable workshops. Maryann Ruehrmund, CFRE, executive director of the UM Chester River Health Foundation, participated in the session and said, “Professional development like this is invaluable to the busy executive who often doesn’t make the time to reflect on his or her own leadership because of day-to-day operational distractions. I am planning to incorporate some new strategies that focus more of my and the Foundation Board’s attention on our mission and vision, as a result of the training.”

Following the Motivating Others Workshop, 22 Kent County nonprofit leaders participated in the inaugural Executive Leadership Circle designed to give executives a confidential forum to explore difficult issues and collaborate on best practice and outside-the-box solutions. Executives in non-profit organizations are most often in singleton positions without a built-in support system to develop their own leadership skills. The Executive Leadership Circle helps to fill that void.

The mission of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is to connect private resources with public needs to enhance the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region. “But though the Foundation sponsors various training sessions for nonprofits,”according to Foundation president Buck Duncan,“the Kent County Nonprofit Leadership Roundtable model is unique and has been so successful that we would love to be able to replicate it in other counties.”

Rob Levit has worked extensively with educational, corporate and nonprofit clients on strategic planning, team development and leadership skills. He is known for his inclusive, engaging and interactive style that fosters learning and collaboration for participants and has received rave reviews from the round table participants.

More leadership workshops are being planned. If you are currently a Kent County nonprofit executive or board member and are not receiving the notices from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation about these workshops, please email your name, position and organization to Heather Pickens at http://hpickens@mscf.org.