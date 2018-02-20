Chesapeake Real Estate Company Opening Coldwell Banker Office in Cecil County

by

Chesapeake Real Estate Company, a locally owned and operated affiliate of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, announced the opening of a new regional Real Estate Center at 2525 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City effective March 1, 2018. The company, licensed to do business in Maryland and Delaware, currently owns and operates regional offices with 48 real estate agents in Chestertown and Easton.

“We are excited to grow into and with Cecil County, said Hugh Smith, Broker. “We think that the upper eastern shore is more than ready for the state-of-the-art digital marketing technologies that our company enthusiastically embraces. Our technology and training allow us to get local listings seen by more people worldwide faster than any other marketing strategy. This results in our sellers achieving the highest possible price in the shortest possible time on market.”

The new Regional Real Estate Center will be managed by Joe Zang, a top-producing veteran of 12 years in the local real estate industry. “I came to Coldwell Banker”, said Zang, “because of their investment in technology and training. I can do a better job for my clients and customers with this extraordinary level of support.”

The new facility will incorporate the latest in residential real estate office design and cutting edge technology. Visitors to the South Village Center location will be greeted by an intelligent window storefront. This application is a groundbreaking through-glass-interactive display system that enables foot-traffic consumers to interact with content, including current real estate listings, through the storefront glass.

The “Café” interior design of the Sales Center is reflective of the modern real estate office design that is being adopted in markets around the country. While there are no private offices, there are comfortable private meeting spaces, shared agent workspaces and informal seating groups around large-screen television monitors facilitating collaboration.

“We intend our new offices as a workspace where the information age and the public can come together.” Says Smith,” It’s a space where agents and their clients can meet to review documents, close transactions, or just chat about their local real estate needs. We want our neighbors to just drop-by and talk real estate.”

“Brokers have done business the same way for more than 100 years. The consumer now demands that the real estate industry change. We’re bringing this change to the Upper Shore”.