Upcoming Programming by Environmental Concern Inc.

Here are the upcoming events by Environmental Concern Inc.

“Native Plants Create Healthy Habitats”

March 5th

630 pm – 730 pm

Talbot County Public Library – Easton

Environmental Concern will be presenting “Native Plants Create Healthy Habitats: Attracting Butterflies, Bees & Birds to Your Garden” with Tips from the Grower. After the presentation EC will open their Pre-Orders for the upcoming Spring Native Plant Sale featuring the plants that benefit the Birds, Bees and Butterflies.

$5 donation is requested to help fund our Education Outreach Initiatives.

For more information and to register please call 410.745.9620 or visit our website at www.wetland.org.

“Basic Wetland Delineation”

April 30th -May 4th

Environmental Concern has opened registration for“Basic Wetland Delineation” for Wetland Professionals. The course is held from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at EC’s picturesque waterfront campus and includes field trips to various project sites for field-keying and practice.

For more information or to register call 410.745.9620 or please visit http://www.wetland.org/education_professionalcourses.htm