Church Hill Theatre Announces Audition Dates for Pippin

Auditions for Pippin, the Tony Award-winning musical, will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 1:30 pm and Monday and Wednesday, March 5 & 7, 2018 at 6:30 pm. Sylvia Maloney will direct this production with Ray Remesch as music director and choreography by Cavin Moore.

This remarkable musical, which is a fictional account of the life of Pippin, son of King Charlemagne, opened on Broadway in October, 1972 with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. It was recently revived on Broadway in 2013.

This allegory requires 24 actors to bring it to life. The principal and supporting roles are as follows:

Leading Player: (male or female, age 20’s through 40’s) acts as narrator, leader of the players’ troupe, strong singer, dancer and actor.

Pippin: (male 20’s to 30”s tenor/baritone) strong singer and actor, son of Charlemagne, longing for a purpose in life, naïve and discontent.

Charlemagne (Charles): (male 40’s to 60’s, baritone) King of Holy Roman Empire, warrior, strong, prideful ruler.

Lewis: (male, 20’s to 30’s, baritone) stepbrother to Pippin, proud, egotistical, great physique.

Fastrada: (female, 40’s to late 50’s, soprano) Pippin’s conniving stepmother, mother of Lewis, sexy, smart and deceitful.

Berthe: (female, age 50’s to 70’s, alto) Pippin’s saucy grandmother; brassy, wise, energetic and comedic.

Catherine: (female, age 20’s to 30’s, mezzo soprano) Widow, mother of Theo, lovely, romantic, graceful, Pippin’s love interest.

Theo: (male, age 10 to 15, tenor) young son of Catherine, playful, innocent.

Ensemble: (8 male, 8 female, all ages, all voice ranges) must be able to sing, dance and play a variety of roles throughout the play.

For the vocal audition, please prepare 45 second to 1 minute long excerpts of two (2) contrasting songs to be sung a cappella to demonstrate the range of your voice and the variety of your singing style. Auditioners should be prepared to read from the script and to learn a brief dance routine. Technicians are also needed and are encouraged to attend auditions.

Pippin performance dates run from Friday, June 8th through Sunday, June 24th, 2018. For more information, call Sylvia Maloney at 410-778-3783 or email ssmaloney@verizon.net.