Call for Artists: “Birds and Bees, and Their Houses”

by

Although we are amid this cold wintery season, it is not too early to be thinking about Spring. To usher in this delightful season, The RiverArts Galleries will be hosting an eclectic and unique show, Birds and Bees, and their Houses in March.

We invite you to exhibit your creative works that exemplify the birds, bees, and their houses. Two and three-dimensional bird themed art, functional or non-functional bird houses, wild and whimsical, mixed media, will all be welcomed. Let your creativity run wild!

Artists are encouraged to submit works made from, but not limited to, wood, metal, natural materials, glass, tile, clay, or fiber. Combinations of materials are encouraged.

Bird – themed two-dimensional paintings, drawings, etchings, fiber art, etc., are also welcomed. This show will not include photography or water fowl, however.

The Birds and Bees, and Their Houses will be curated by RiverArts members Rob Glebe, accomplished Chestertown metal artist, and Laura Ventura, active potter at the RiverArts Clay Studio.

Exhibition Dates: March 1 – 31

Drop Off: Sunday, February 25, 2- 4 pm

Monday, February 26. 10 am – 5 pm

Opening Reception: March 2, 5 – 8 pm

Curator & Artists’ Talk: March 8, 5:30

Although online submission is not required for this show, we highly encourage artists to pre-register.

Please visit http://chestertownriverarts.org and click on Exhibits for more information. You may also call the gallery at 410.778.6300 or email info@chestertownriverarts.org.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Winter Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.