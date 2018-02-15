Unitarians to Sponsor Parenting Forums

by

What is it like to be a parent in 2018? What is exciting? What is challenging? Join the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown, for food, fellowship, and conversation at a pair of parenting forums that are free of charge and open to the public – for families of all backgrounds and faith traditions:

• Friday, February 23, 6 – 8 p.m. at UUCR, 914 Gateway Drive, Chestertown. “There’s Just Not Enough Time!” It’s challenging to fit in the many opportunities for children and families, but skipping these opportunities feels risky as well. How do we juggle family schedules in 2018?

• Friday, March 9, 6 – 8 p.m., at UUCR, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. “Parenting in a Social Media Age.” Parents today are breaking new technological ground; their days can disappear as they are pulled to check social media, texts, and email. When should children get cell phones? Instagram or Snapchat accounts? We’ll consider the experience of parenting when deluged with information.

The facilitator for both forums will be Reverend Sue Browning, Minister at UUCR.

Participants are encouraged to bring their whole families, as a light supper and childcare will be provided free of charge. Supper will be served at 6 and at 6:30 the program will begin. The evening’s activities should end between 7:45 and 8 p.m.

Pre-registration is requested: email morningmom2@gmail.com, or call 410-778-6348 to register or for questions and more information.