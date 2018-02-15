Chestertown Rotary Club Will Honor “Save Our Hospital” Advocacy Group

by

The Chestertown Rotary Club will honor the Save Our Hospital advocacy group as the recipient of the inaugural Dr. Paul Titsworth Service Award. Named in honor of an esteemed former president of Washington College who in 1926 served as the founding president of the Chestertown Rotary Club, the Dr. Paul Titsworth Service Award will recognize those whose charity and contributions to the community exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

Inaugural award will be presented at Feb. 27 luncheon; co-chair of State rural health care study, Deborah Mizeur, to provide a legislative update.

Andy Meehan, president of the Chestertown Rotary Club, said “club members have been impressed by the dedication and diplomacy exhibited by the leadership group of Save Our Hospital as it guided the public discourse and pursued a constructive dialogue with decision-makers in the medical community and government.” It was the public concern expressed by Save Our Hospital that sparked the State Legislature to create a study of rural health care delivery in Maryland. “The citizens of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties are profoundly fortunate to have amongst us leaders with such fortitude, integrity, and grace,” said Meehan. “The Chestertown Rotary Club is proud to recognize Save Our Hospital for its extraordinary efforts.”

The formal presentation of the award will take place during a special luncheon at the Fish Whistle Restaurant (98 Cannon Street in Chestertown) on Tuesday, February 27, beginning at noon sharp. Dr. Jerry O’Connor, the general surgeon who galvanized his fellow physicians and alerted the community to potential cutbacks (including the threatened loss of inpatient beds) at University of Maryland’s Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, will accept the award on behalf of Save Our Hospital.

Following the award presentation, Deborah Mizeur, who co-chaired the Maryland Rural Health Care Delivery Work Group, will provide a legislative update on the rural health care bills now being considered in Annapolis and how they might impact the hospital and health services in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties

Limited seating is available for members of the public. An admission fee of $20 will include a classic buffet-style meal. To check on seat availability and/or reserve a seat by no later than February 22, please email Andy Meehan at ameehan12@gmail.com.