Academy Art Museum Announces March Events

EXHIBITIONS
The Museum’s exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star Democrat.
The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Fifty States
Through April 1, 2018
This exhibition features a combination of works that are part of the Museum’s larger Vogel Collection. The Vogel Collection has been characterized as unique among collections of contemporary art, both for the character and breadth of the objects and for the individuals who created it. In addition, the Museum will feature small works on paper by Richard Tuttle, whose delicate watercolors are both minimalistic and evocative.
Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition
March 10 – April 4
Openings:
March 12, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades K – 3
March 13, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades 4 – 8
March 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Grades 9 -12
The Museum is pleased to present its annual Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition. This exhibition highlights the artistic talents of K-12 students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and is the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.
MUSIC LECTURES
Art Meets Music: An Exploration of The Deep Synergy Between Visual Artists and Composers
Presented by Dr. Rachel Franklin
Thursday, March 1 – The Sound of Painting
Thursday, March 8 – Symbols and Allegories, Home and Hearth: The Music of Our Lives
Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Cost: Individual Tickets: $36 Members, $43 Non-members
Join pianist Dr. Rachel Franklin for a new and fascinating exploration into the intimate relationship between the visible and invisible arts, and how music can literally bind the arts together.
ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS
Walters Art Museum
Fabergé and the Russian Crafts Tradition: An Empire’s Legacy
Wednesday, March 21
Cost: $60 Members $72 Non-members (includes guided tour)
This exhibition explores the Russian crafts tradition that culminated in the creativity of the workshop of Carl Fabergé. Over 70 stunning objects will be on display—including Imperial Easter Eggs purchased by the museum’s founder, Henry Walters.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Open MIC
March 12, 7 – 9 p.m. – Theme: Get Lucky
April 9, 7 – 9 p.m. – Theme: When it Rains, it Pours
The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. All ages and styles of performance are welcome! Contributors are invited to relate to a monthly, topical theme which may be interpreted as directly or abstractly as desired! Visual artists are welcome to display 1 to 3 pieces of their work during the event. Beer and wine on sale to those 21 and over. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.
ADULT CLASSES
Collage Workshop: Scrap Happy Day
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
One Day Workshops: March 27, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon
Cost: $45 Members, $54 Non-members (plus $8 materials fee paid to the instructor at first class)
Exploration into Intaglio Printmaking with Rosemary Cooley
March 2, 3 and 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost; $185 Members; $220 Non-members (plus $35 materials fee paid to the instructor and includes archival paper, plates, use of studio tools and inks as well as one archival mat)
Printmaking Exploration Evenings with Sheryl Southwick
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
March 6, 13, 20, 27 or April 3, 10, 17 and May 1
Tuesdays: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $88 Members; $105 Non-members (plus $30 materials fee for papers and inks)
Portrait Drawing from Life
Instructor: Bradford Ross
6 weeks: March 8 – April 12
Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members
Pastel Painting: Fundamentals and Personal Study
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
6 weeks: March 14 -April 18
Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost per session: $200 Member, $240 Non-members
The Impressionist Landscape – In-Depth, One Element Each Week
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly
March 10, 17, 24, (no class Easter weekend), April 7, 14, 21
Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Intermediate/Advanced Pottery
Instructor: Paul Aspell
March 5 – April 9
Mondays, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell
6-week session: March 5 – April 9, 2018
Mondays, 1 – 3 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building
Instructor: Paul Aspell
6-week sessions March 7 – April 11
Wednesdays, 1 – 3 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Beginning/Intermediate/Advanced Pottery
Instructor: Paul Aspell
6 weeks: March 7 – April 11, 2018
Wednesdays, 6 – 8 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
iPhone Fun!
Instructor: Scott Kane
Class 1: 2 Days: Wednesdays, March 7 and 14
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members
Art on Tablets and the iPad
Instructor: Scott Kane
2 Days: Wednesdays, March 21 and 28
Wednesdays: 6 – 8 p.m.
Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members
Children’s Programs
After-School Art Clubs for students in grades 1 through 4
Instructor: Susan Horsey
Spring Session March 2–April 22 (No class on March 30)
3:45–5:00 p.m.
Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-members
The Art Club offers fun and engaging projects for children of all skill levels. Exploration of individual ideas and creativity is encouraged. The instructor will focus on a variety of media, including painting, printmaking, 3-D wire construction, collage, pastels, and graphite, while also teaching stylistic secrets of famous artists. Each club meeting will include a planned activity and/or a free choice project, with creative guidance available every step of the way.
Performing Arts Classes
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during the holidays, or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments a person can make for themselves or their child.
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
Whether you are interested in singing with a choir, becoming a soloist, getting a lead in the high school musical or community theatre production, joining a barbershop quartet, or preparing your audition for a conservatory, good singing requires a skill set that is developed over time.
Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.