Academy Art Museum Announces March Events

EXHIBITIONS

The Museum’s exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star Democrat.

The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Fifty States

Through April 1, 2018

This exhibition features a combination of works that are part of the Museum’s larger Vogel Collection. The Vogel Collection has been characterized as unique among collections of contemporary art, both for the character and breadth of the objects and for the individuals who created it. In addition, the Museum will feature small works on paper by Richard Tuttle, whose delicate watercolors are both minimalistic and evocative.

Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition

March 10 – April 4

Openings:

March 12, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades K – 3

March 13, 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Grades 4 – 8

March 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m. – Grades 9 -12

The Museum is pleased to present its annual Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition. This exhibition highlights the artistic talents of K-12 students from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Kent counties. As in past years, visitors can expect a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and printmaking. The Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition has been a Museum tradition for over 25 years and is the largest and most prestigious student art exhibition on the Eastern Shore.

MUSIC LECTURES

Art Meets Music: An Exploration of The Deep Synergy Between Visual Artists and Composers

Presented by Dr. Rachel Franklin

Thursday, March 1 – The Sound of Painting

Thursday, March 8 – Symbols and Allegories, Home and Hearth: The Music of Our Lives

Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: Individual Tickets: $36 Members, $43 Non-members

Join pianist Dr. Rachel Franklin for a new and fascinating exploration into the intimate relationship between the visible and invisible arts, and how music can literally bind the arts together.

ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS

Walters Art Museum

Fabergé and the Russian Crafts Tradition: An Empire’s Legacy

Wednesday, March 21

Cost: $60 Members $72 Non-members (includes guided tour)

This exhibition explores the Russian crafts tradition that culminated in the creativity of the workshop of Carl Fabergé. Over 70 stunning objects will be on display—including Imperial Easter Eggs purchased by the museum’s founder, Henry Walters.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

March 12, 7 – 9 p.m. – Theme: Get Lucky

April 9, 7 – 9 p.m. – Theme: When it Rains, it Pours

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. All ages and styles of performance are welcome! Contributors are invited to relate to a monthly, topical theme which may be interpreted as directly or abstractly as desired! Visual artists are welcome to display 1 to 3 pieces of their work during the event. Beer and wine on sale to those 21 and over. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

ADULT CLASSES

Collage Workshop: Scrap Happy Day

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

One Day Workshops: March 27, 9:30 a.m.–12 noon

Cost: $45 Members, $54 Non-members (plus $8 materials fee paid to the instructor at first class)

Exploration into Intaglio Printmaking with Rosemary Cooley

March 2, 3 and 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost; $185 Members; $220 Non-members (plus $35 materials fee paid to the instructor and includes archival paper, plates, use of studio tools and inks as well as one archival mat)

Printmaking Exploration Evenings with Sheryl Southwick

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

March 6, 13, 20, 27 or April 3, 10, 17 and May 1

Tuesdays: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $88 Members; $105 Non-members (plus $30 materials fee for papers and inks)

Portrait Drawing from Life

Instructor: Bradford Ross

6 weeks: March 8 – April 12

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Pastel Painting: Fundamentals and Personal Study

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

6 weeks: March 14 -April 18

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost per session: $200 Member, $240 Non-members

The Impressionist Landscape – In-Depth, One Element Each Week

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

March 10, 17, 24, (no class Easter weekend), April 7, 14, 21

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Intermediate/Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Paul Aspell

March 5 – April 9

Mondays, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

6-week session: March 5 – April 9, 2018

Mondays, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building

Instructor: Paul Aspell

6-week sessions March 7 – April 11

Wednesdays, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Beginning/Intermediate/Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Paul Aspell

6 weeks: March 7 – April 11, 2018

Wednesdays, 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

iPhone Fun!

Instructor: Scott Kane

Class 1: 2 Days: Wednesdays, March 7 and 14

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members

Art on Tablets and the iPad

Instructor: Scott Kane

2 Days: Wednesdays, March 21 and 28

Wednesdays: 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members

Children’s Programs

After-School Art Clubs for students in grades 1 through 4

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Spring Session March 2–April 22 (No class on March 30)

3:45–5:00 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-members

The Art Club offers fun and engaging projects for children of all skill levels. Exploration of individual ideas and creativity is encouraged. The instructor will focus on a variety of media, including painting, printmaking, 3-D wire construction, collage, pastels, and graphite, while also teaching stylistic secrets of famous artists. Each club meeting will include a planned activity and/or a free choice project, with creative guidance available every step of the way.

Performing Arts Classes

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during the holidays, or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments a person can make for themselves or their child.

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Whether you are interested in singing with a choir, becoming a soloist, getting a lead in the high school musical or community theatre production, joining a barbershop quartet, or preparing your audition for a conservatory, good singing requires a skill set that is developed over time.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.