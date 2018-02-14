Support Our Schools Starts Random Acts of Kindness Campaign

by

The members of the Support Our Schools (SOS) initiative are pleased to announce the return of the Random Acts of Kindness campaign for Kent County Public Schools. Our goal is to raise $5,000 to help ensure every child gets to fully participate in school.

All of Kent County’s public schools are considered high poverty schools. Because of this, there are many times during the school year when school principals are faced with children that cannot afford lunch, field trip fees, school activities, or other regular expenses. Rather than exclude students from an activity, they cover the expense. The Random Acts of Kindness campaign aims to raise funds to cover these unexpected day-to-day expenses. Distribution of the funds is made by the school principals based on need.

Last year, SOS, completed its first “Random Acts of Kindness” campaign for Kent County Public Schools. The group set an ambitious goal of $5,000 and thanks to the generosity of the community, surpassed that goal by almost $1,000 for a total of $5,921.58. This amount was divided between the seven local public schools to offset unexpected year-end expenses.

February 11 – 16, 2018 is Random Acts of Kindness week. KCPS principals and teachers will be on the lookout for students performing acts of kindness this week. Each morning students will be reminded about spreading kindness and encouraged to reach out to their friends and classmates. Students will be recognized by their school for their kind acts.

SOS will be accepting donations for the Random Acts of Kindness campaign through the month of February. Donations can be made online using the following link – www.sosrandomactsofkindness.com. SOS have special sponsorship packages for Businesses and Organizations. More info can be found on their website.

The Support Our Schools (SOS) Initiative is a grassroots advocacy effort devoted to increasing awareness of and support for the needs, challenges, and untapped potential of our public school system—both for the sake of the current student population and for its opportunity to serve as a catalyst for economic development. For more information on the Support Our Schools initiative please visit our website www.kcpssos.com.