Shore United Bank Welcomes Ed Dillon, Branch Manager

Shore United Bank, a member of Shore Bancshares community of companies, is pleased to announce that Ed Dillon has joined the company as Branch Manager at our location in Ridgely, Maryland. Ed joins Shore United Bank with previous banking experience as an assistant branch manager.

Mr. Dillon graduated from York College of Pennsylvania where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

“Ed is a wonderful addition to the team in Ridgely. His knowledge and experience in banking goes a long way in strengthening the relationships with employees and customers.” said Jennifer Joseph, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Shore United Bank.

“I’m very excited to get to know our customers and to help them with their financial needs and goals” said Mr. Dillon.

Ed resides in Chestertown, Maryland with his wife, Leigh and their new baby, Charlie.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit ShoreUnitedBank.com