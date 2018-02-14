Gunston School Musicians Qualify for District and State Choruses

by

Congratulations to Gunston students Karen Chen, Nina De Angelo, Davy Song, Cynthia Yang, and Jimmy Zhao, who prepared, auditioned, and recently qualified for the 2018 All Shore Chorus. In addition, Davy Song was selected to the 2018 Maryland State Chorus based on his audition for that group in November. Auditions consist of learning one’s voice part (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) of a challenging choral work and singing that piece alone with recorded accompaniment; singing expressively from memory a short, lyrical folk song; and performing, at sight, unrehearsed rhythmic and melodic examples. The All Shore Chorus consists of the highest scoring singers from approximately 20 public and private high schools on the Eastern Shore, while the Maryland State Chorus is drawn from nearly 1500 high school students registered to audition across the state.

Members of the Maryland State Chorus will prepare their repertoire in the coming month, and spend three days together to rehearse with Dr. Arian Khaefi of Fullerton College, before their culminating public concert at Morgan State University, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 11.

Members of the All Shore Chorus will similarly prepare to rehearse with their conductor, Dr. John Wesley Wright of Salisbury University, on Thursday and Friday, April 5 and 6. Their public performance will be at Queen Anne’s County High School, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6.