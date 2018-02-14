Community Invited to Tour Hospice Center on February 21

by

On Wednesday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m., Compass Regional Hospice is hosting an open house to celebrate the opening of the Hospice Center at 100 Brown Street in Chestertown. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony guests are invited for tours until 5:30 p.m. Compass staff will be on hand to answer questions about hospice care and grief support services available in Kent County. Light refreshments will be served.

Compass Regional Hospice leases a unit on the third floor of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown from University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. After months of renovations, Compass transformed the unit into a comfortable, medically supportive alternative for patients who need around-the-clock care. The staff of Compass Regional Hospice provides all patient care at the Hospice Center. The four-bed residential hospice center is scheduled to open for patient care in the coming weeks.

“Opening the Hospice Center allows us to expand the services we have been providing,” says Heather Guerieri, executive director, Compass Regional Hospice. “We are excited to bring a new, and much- needed level of ‘Care on your terms’ to the residents of Kent County.”

Compass Regional Hospice has been providing hospice care and grief support services in Kent County since becoming the sole provider of hospice care in 2014. When the Hospice Center opens, Compass Regional Hospice will staff the facility twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and continue providing hospice care in private residences, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Guerieri adds, “We are grateful to UM Shore Regional Health for helping us to respond to the end-of-life needs of Kent County patients and their loved ones through facilitating the lease with Compass. We also want to thank the many people of our community who have donated their time, materials and expertise to make it possible for us to renovate the unit into the Hospice Center.”

Guests are asked to use the main entrance where they will be greeted by a Compass representative and directed to the Hospice Center on the third floor.

For more information about the February 21 Hospice Center open house or to RSVP, contact Kristen Majchrzak, development assistant, 443-262-4126, kmajchrzak@compassregionalhospice.org. To become a hospice supporter in Kent County, contact Kenda Leager, development officer, 443-262-4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the State of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages through the challenge of living with a life-limiting illness and learning to live following the death of a loved one. Today the organization is a regional provider of hospice care and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. “Care on your terms” is the promise that guides staff and volunteers as they care for patients in private residences, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the residential hospice centers in Centreville, Chestertown and Denton. Grief support services are offered to children, adults and families of patients who died under hospice care, as well as members of the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one through The Hope & Healing Center. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, visit compassregionalhospice.org.