Spy House of the Week: Contemporary on the Chester

Several readers have wanted to know my favorite architectural style. I love houses and have lived in a mid-century modern, bungalows, four-squares and my current farmhouse. If I had lived in the early twentieth century my dream team of designers would have been the architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, the garden designer Gertrude Jekyll and the interior designer William Morris. Contemporary houses are also hard to resist so this house on the Chester River caught my eye.

The views of the broad expanse of the river from the house are unbroken by vistas of other houses for serene seclusion. The street view of the house shows an interesting mix of contemporary forms faced with vertical battens that cast shadows on the walls for added texture. The kitchen, family and dining areas are open to each other and the exposed ceiling and roof rafters are painted white to reflect the light from the skylights above.

The “L” and island layout of the kitchen is my favorite layout. I also liked the light wood cabinets with off-white countertops, the stainless steel appliances and the tile backsplash. The master bedroom on the second floor at the end of the house has daylight from both the window on the end wall as well as the triple window in the dormer with views to the water. Knee-walls that blend into the sloped ceilings created interesting interior architecture.

For more information about this property, contact Mathew Hogan with The Hogans Agency, Inc. at 410-778-6858 (o) or matt@hogans.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.