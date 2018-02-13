Spy House of the Week: Contemporary on the Chester

Several readers have wanted to know my favorite architectural style. I love houses and have lived in a mid-century modern, bungalows, four-squares and my current farmhouse. If I had lived in the early twentieth century my dream team of designers would have been the architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, the garden designer Gertrude Jekyll and the interior designer William Morris. Contemporary houses are also hard to resist so this house on the Chester River caught my eye.
The views of the broad expanse of the river from the house are unbroken by vistas of other houses for serene seclusion. The street view of the house shows an interesting mix of contemporary forms faced with vertical battens that cast shadows on the walls for added texture. The kitchen, family and dining areas are open to each other and the exposed ceiling and roof rafters are painted white to reflect the light from the skylights above.
The “L” and island layout of the kitchen is my favorite layout. I also liked the light wood cabinets with off-white countertops, the stainless steel appliances and the tile backsplash. The master bedroom on the second floor at the end of the house has daylight from both the window on the end wall as well as the triple window in the dormer with views to the water. Knee-walls that blend into the sloped ceilings created interesting interior architecture.
For more information about this property, contact Mathew Hogan with The Hogans Agency, Inc. at 410-778-6858 (o) or matt@hogans.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.