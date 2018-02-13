Letter to the Editor: Embarrassed by Trump Administration Again

by

Once again, I am embarrassed by our current administration’s top officials! According to the International Olympic Committee “the goal of the Olympic Movement is to contribute to building a peaceful and better world by educating youth through sport practiced without discrimination of any kind and in the Olympic spirit, which requires mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play.” Yet, there our Vice President sat on at the opening ceremony of the Olympics studiously avoiding even eye contact with Kim Yo Jong, the representative from North Korea.

How hard would it have been to extend a hand and word of greeting and wish their Olympic competitors good luck during their events? Why can’t we ever seem to actually represent the “better” person as opposed to the country with the bigger button? Shame on you Mike Pence!

Ellyn Vail, Worton, MD