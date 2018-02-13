DCKC Meeting: The Social Action Committee

by

The Democratic Club of Kent County is pleased to announce that our speakers for the February 15 meeting will be Airlee Johnson and Rosemary Granillo of the local Social Action Committee.

The Social Action Committee (SAC)is a group of like-minded Kent County citizens interested in taking action to eliminate racism. The SAC was formed from approximately 60 Kent County residents who participated in a series of Undoing Racism Workshops between 2016 and 2017. The general body of the Committee meets on the third Tuesday of each month to vet and discuss the actions that emerge from the sub-committees of Politics, Education, Business/Employment and Social Activities.

The public is invited to attend this meeting and learn more about this new organization. The meeting takes place on the evening of Thursday, February 15, at BAD Alfred’s (323 High St., Chestertown) – doors open at 5:30 pm for a meal and social time – main program starts at 7:00 pm.