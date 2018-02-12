Mid-Shore Arts: Heather Harvey and her Trash

by

There are very few better examples of the remarkable art community axis that exists on the Mid-Shore between Easton and Chestertown than visual artist Heather Harvey. By day, Heather commutes to Kent County from her home on Hanson Street to assume the role of the Chair of Washington College’s Department of Art and Art History. But other times, she can be found at the Davis Art Center in Easton working on projects in her massive second-floor studio with everyday materials to make the familiar strange and renewed.

Academically trained as an archaeologist, Heather came to realize that her greatest passion centered more around the philosophical questions that emerged as a result of an archaeology dig, or the “poetry,” as she puts it, that was found. And that search for poetry was found with old materials, even trash found around Easton, that have spanned different moments in time and human memory.

The Spy sat down with Heather a few months ago to talk her most recent work which was inspired by her recently being awarded the highly prestigious Maryland State Arts Council individual artist award in 2017.

