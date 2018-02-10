Unitarians Ponder “Decency in the American Presidency”

by

On Sunday, Feb 11, at 10 a.m., Mr. Sherwin Markman give a sermon entitled “Decency in the American Presidency: Do We Have It? Have We Ever Had It? Will We Have It Again?” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Sherwin Markman, an experienced observer of the American political scene, was an assistant to President Lyndon Johnson at a time when, with the active participation of both political parties, immense progress was achieved in such areas as voting rights, civil rights, Medicare, child care, and much, much more. He will share his views concerning where our current president fits within the wide canvass of American presidencies.

Clark Bjorke will provide special music for this service.

All are welcome! Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

Photo: Sherman Markman, right, with President Lyndon Johnson and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, 2/29/68, U.S. Pentagon parking garage.

For more information cal 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.