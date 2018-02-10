Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners offer Seed Swap

by

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant.” –Robert Louis Stevenson

Many of us are gearing up for planting season by searching through the endless supply of seed catalogs that show up on our doorsteps daily. Seed prices can range greatly depending on the variety, packet size, plant species and many other factors. Inevitably, there are always a little extra in whichever packet of seeds you purchase. The good news is that the Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners are holding two seed swaps this year. Our first seed will be held at the Kent County Public Library in Chestertown, MD. on Saturday, February 24th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Master Gardeners will be on hand to help you exchange seeds and to answer any questions you may have about gardening in general. This program is in partnership with Kent County Public Libraries.

Our second seed swap and garden day will be held at the Kent Island Public Library in Stevensville, MD. on Saturday, March 17th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. Master Gardeners will be on hand to help you exchange seeds. You can also learn about pollinator friendly gardens or how to garden for the bay through our Bay-Wise program or ‘Ask A Master Gardener’ any gardening questions you may have. If you’ve been itching to start a garden but don’t have the space the Master Gardeners will help you sign up for a plot at the Galilee Community Garden.

Both programs are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained by the University of Maryland Extension. Our mission is to support the University of Maryland Extension (UME) mission by educating residents about safe, effective and sustainable horticultural practices that build healthy gardens, landscapes, and communities.

For more informationcall or email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County Master Gardener Coordinator, Rachel Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or rjrhodes@umd.edu . For further information on the Master Gardener Programor other environmentally sound practices, please visit www.extension.umd.edu/queen-annes-county or see us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners

